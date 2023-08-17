Want to be the next ‘American Idol’ winner? Ky. auditions are set for Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Want to be the next Idol? American Idol auditions in Kentucky are set for Friday!

This year, American Idol is holding the auditions virtually in Kentucky on Aug. 18.

You’ll be able to audition right from your home with an American Idol producer.

All you have to do is either register or sign in to your Idol profile, answer a few questions and your time slot will be booked!

Head here to do so: Idol Across America Auditions

American Idol returns in spring 2024 with judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Veteran host Ryan Seacrest will return as well.