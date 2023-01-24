Walmart increases minumum wage to $14

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Walmart is giving some of its U.S. hourly workers a raise.

The company announced Tuesday it was increasing minimum wage employees pay from $12 to $14 an hour.

Walmart says this would bring the average hourly wage up to “more than” $17.50 an hour.

The new pay will start next month.

Walmart also announced it’s expanding its associate-to-driver program to help workers earn a commercial driver’s license to become a Walmart truck driver.

In addition, the retail giant is adding new college degrees to its Live Better-U education program.

Both part-time and full-time associates can participate for free tuition.