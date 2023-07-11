Wallace Station Deli and Bakery celebrates 20 years

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Wallace Station Deli and Bakery in Midway is turning 20 years old this year, and Tuesday is its big day celebration with tons of good food and exciting events.

The restaurant has an array of different games like cornhole, soccer and volleyball, and, in addition, they will have face painting and a live band from 5-7 p.m.

And of course, there will be different specials on the food.

Employees have been working all morning setting up decorations to celebrate the restaurant’s birthday.

For more information on events all week, you can check it out on the restaurant’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/WallaceStation