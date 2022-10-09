‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ in Lexington raises more than $160,000

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – More than 900 people participated in Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Lexington to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s.

Participants raised more than $160,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The event took place in our NEW venue, Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Promise flowers and hope filled the concourse of Rupp Arena. Those among them include Ambassador Family Michelle Prewitt and daughter Madison Price who walked in honor of their mom/grandma. They loved seeing everyone come together to show support and hope to one day find the first survivor.

One of the other attendees, Reda Harrison, was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at the young age of 58. She is an advocate for those living with the disease and walked for the first time with her family and dog Dolly.

We also had the support of the University of Kentucky. Including UK researchers who’s research to Delay or Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease has been recently awarded a grant by the Alzheimer’s Association.

The UK Women’s Basketball team in attendance at today’s Lexington Walk to End Alzheimer’s! The team has been a proud supporter for many years and today came out with their Wildcat spirt to shoot hoops with our littlest participants in the kid zone.

We thank our local company teams and sponsors for joining the fight. Including our Gold Sponsors: Marcum SOLD Realty and Hagyard Equine Medical Institute. And our media sponsor ABC36.

We are still trying to reach our goal of raising $225,000 at the Lexington Walk to End Alzheimer’s. If you weren’t able to make the event, there’s still time to support our mission! Please consider making a donation at act.alz.org/Lexington to help us reach our goal! The donations we raise help us provide local 24/7 care and support while accelerating critical research to end Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementias.