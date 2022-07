VOTE: Kentuckians in USA Mullet Championships

Voting is underway for the kids and teens category

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Frankfort teenager needs your vote to win best mullet. 16-year-old Josh Scott has entered his “Kentucky Waterfall” mullet in the USA Mullet Championships.

Voting is underway in the competition which features a few other Kentuckians.

You can vote on your favorite mullet HERE. Voting for the first round ends Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. EST.