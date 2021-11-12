Volunteers to cleanup Lexington East End neighborhood

Art Inc. Kentucky and Republic Services to team up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Art Inc. Kentucky and The Republic Services Charitable Foundation will join forces this weekend for a neighborhood cleanup project in Lexington’s East End known as the Artists’ Village.

According to organizers, the project will include trash cleanup, clearing out brush, and beautification of the green space shared by the homes in the Artists’ Village.

Volunteers from Republic Services will join volunteers from Art Inc, as well as artists who are involved with art incubator for a morning cleanup.

According to organizers, The Republic Services Charitable Foundation supported the development effort at the Artists’ Village with a $150,000 National Neighborhood Promise grant for the development of an Art Park inside the shared greenspace. Once complete, the space will serve as an outdoor venue for art programming in the East End. Republic Services has demonstrated its commitment to strengthen local neighborhoods by partnering with organizations like Art Inc. for community development projects.

“We’re grateful for Republic Services and their support of Lexington’s East End. This project is an important step in the development of the Art Park, which will allow us to further connect our artists with this historic community,” said Mark Johnson, President of Art Inc. Kentucky.

“At Republic Services, we believe in being a good neighbor, and we are proud to partner with Community Ventures and Art Inc. to support this neighborhood revitalization project at the Artists’ Village,” said Tim Ward, Republic Services general manager. “We are committed to giving back to the neighborhoods where we live and work.”

The cleanup will take place on Saturday, November 13th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Artists’ Village, the block around Goodloe St. and Warnock St.