Volunteers spend Saturday morning renovating Kenawood Park

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- For the second year in a row, volunteers that work for a Lexington residential development company put money and time into improving an important community asset.

“We take a project that we think around the city that needs done. And we come out and we care,” said Beth Wright of Anderson Communities.

Wright is part of the “We Care Crew” at Anderson Communities. They provide residential housing throughout central Kentucky, including Lexington, Louisville, and Versailles.

Wright is one of many volunteers who woke up early Saturday morning to pitch in and give back.

“It’s just an opportunity for me to do something really nice, not only with my coworkers but for the community.”

Every year, the group chooses a service project in the city. Last year, it was the Dunbar Community Center. This year, they chose Kenawood Park.

“We are out installing warning tracks, doing field maintenance, revamping their field houses and just overall park cleanup and improvements,” said Kristen McCollum of Anderson Communities.

Volunteers say their efforts will provide a place of pride for the surrounding community to spend time with their kids.

“We all know how prevalent sports are in our youth. And how pivotal it is in the development and just overall quality of life for children and all the skills that sports provide,” said McCollum.

The crew hopes to continue improving parts of the city that don’t often get a makeover.

“If you have the opportunity to do something like this, to give back, do it. It’s the greatest feeling in the world to know you’re doing something great,” said Wright.