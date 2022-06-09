Volunteers needed in annual Kentucky River cleanup

First time since 2019 the event is occurring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Volunteers are needed for the clean-up of the Kentucky River.

It is the annual Kentucky River Clean Sweep, this is the first time since 2019 that they are bringing it back.

Participants will venture out in boats on the Kentucky River to collect trash from the 12 miles of river that touches Fayette County.

The cleanup will occur on Saturday, June 18 and volunteers are expected to be on site at 8:30 A.M. and they will provide trash bags, gloves and some life vests for the volunteers.

Then at noon they will return to shore and lunch will be served.

Volunteers will also be given a River Sweep t-shirt and a giveaway as a thank you.

If you want to sign up you can HERE or call LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-CALL.