Volunteers beautify Artists’ Village

Saturday, volunteers from Republic Services Charitable Foundation helped beautify the Artists' Village green space

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Volunteers are helping with improvements to a Lexington neighborhood.

Saturday, about 20 volunteers from Republic Services, in partnership with Art, Inc. Kentucky, worked together to beautify the Artists’ Village green space in Lexington’s East End neighborhood.

The project is part of an effort meant to highlight the art and culture in the area, and the green space will serve as an outdoor venue for the community.

Art, Inc. Kentucky has also built three houses around the green space with two more in the works. The houses are complete with artists’ studios and are intended for area artists to live in. In total, Art, Inc. has bought 14 lots to eventually become houses in the area.

“As we develop the project more, we’ll be having art festivals here, poetry readings, musical events, concerts, things for the community to be able to come in and enjoy the arts. So they’ll be able to come out and bring their blankets out here on the green space,” said Art, Inc. Kentucky President Mark Johnson.

The project included clearing out brush, planting in planters, and trash clean-up.

“I think a lot of times, being able to invest in your community and have a community center for people to be drawn to allows everyone to take pride in their communities and neighborhoods,” said Republic Services General Manager Tim Ward.

Artists’ Village is located in Lexington’s East End on the block around Goodloe Street and Warnock Street.