‘Voices and Votes’ exhibit spending six weeks in Wilmore

Exhibit looks at history, practice of democracy

WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Wilmore Community Development Board and Kentucky Humanities will examine the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by, and for the people,” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.”

The Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibit Voices and Votes: Democracy in America, which opens Saturday, October 30, focuses on the action, reaction, vision, and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country.

Voices and Votes will be on display at the Wilmore Municipal Center, 210 South Lexington Avenue in Wilmore, until December 11. The exhibit may be viewed Friday-Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Special programs related to the exhibit include:

October 30 th at 2 p.m. — Joseph Anthony, Author of A Wounded Snake

at 2 p.m. — Joseph Anthony, Author of A Wounded Snake November 5that 6:30 p.m. — Kentucky Chautauqua’s Madeline McDowell Breckinridge presented by Kelly O. Brengelman

November 13 th at 6 p.m. — Jessamine County arts students’ visual arts gallery and musical performance

at 6 p.m. — Jessamine County arts students’ visual arts gallery and musical performance November 20 th at 2 p.m. — Braver Angels panel discussion on civil discourse

at 2 p.m. — Braver Angels panel discussion on civil discourse December 4 th at 2 p.m. — Reverend Robert Gates, great-grandson of a Camp Nelson soldier

at 2 p.m. — Reverend Robert Gates, great-grandson of a Camp Nelson soldier December 10that 6:30 p.m. — Joel Pett, Pulitzer Prize winning political cartoonist

Updates and additional information on Voices and Votes can be found on Facebook by following @VoicesandVotesWilmore.

Wilmore will be the final stop in Kentucky for the Voices and Votes exhibit.

From the revolution and suffrage to civil rights and casting ballots, everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story—the story of democracy in America. Sections of the Voices and Votes exhibit explore the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot, and the rights and responsibilities of citizens. Voices and Votes features historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.

“Voices and Votes is a timely and important exhibit that we are excited to bring to Kentucky,” said Bill Goodman, Executive Director of Kentucky Humanities. “We hope this exhibit will bring communities together to have important conversations about what it means to be an active participant in the governance of their community, their state, and their nation.”

Kentucky Humanities chose the Wilmore Community Development Board to host Voices and Votes as part of the Museum on Main Street project — a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. Museum on Main Street is a partnership of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, the Federation of State Humanities Councils, and state humanities councils nationwide. The United States Congress and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet provide support to the Museum on Main Street project. The exhibition is touring six communities in Kentucky from March 27, 2021, through December 11, 2021. You can find the exhibit’s tour schedule at https://www.kyhumanities.org/programs/smithsonian-exhibit-crossroads/voices-and-votes.