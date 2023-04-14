Visitation held for Louisville mass shooting victim Tommy Elliott

Elliott, 63, was one of five victims in Monday's shooting and a friend of many Kentucky lawmakers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A visitation was held for 63-year-old Tommy Elliott on Thursday afternoon at Pearson Funeral Home in Louisville.

A funeral set to follow on Friday.

Elliott, 63, was one of five victims shot and killed in Monday morning’s mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. Elliott, a businessman, was a friend of several Kentucky lawmakers — including Governor Andy Beshear.

“This person murdered my friend,” Beshear told CNN on Wednesday of 25-year-olf Connor Sturgeon — the man Louisville Metro Police say killed five people and injured eight at Old National Bank on Monday morning.

Beshear recalling the moment he called Elliott’s wife to tell her her husband and been killed in an exclusive interview with CNN.

“I’ve been governor during this pandemic. I’ve been governor during tornadoes and floods and negative 45 degree wind chills and everything else. We’ve lost a lot of people during those,” says Beshear. “But calling your friend’s wife — who is also your friend — to tell her that her husband is gone is amongst the hardest things I’ve ever done. But at the same time, she deserved to know.”

During the interview, Beshear called for a Red Flag Law to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.