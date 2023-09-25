Visitation held for former Kentucky governor Brereton Jones

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people poured into the Kentucky State Capitol rotunda Monday to pay their respects to former Kentucky governor Brereton Jones.

Jones, who served as the states 58th governor, lie in state Monday inside the rotunda, one week after passing away at the age of 84.

“We are really grateful for his service, for the whole family’s service and we’re thinking about them today,” says Governor Andy Beshear.

Jones served as governor from 1991 to 1995 and serving as lieutenant governor from 1987 to 1991.

Beshear says he got to know Jones over the years- as very smart and down to earth.

“One of the stories that his detail always tells is hed jump in a car and take off around the capitol and they would always scramble to catch him. He was going to do it his own way and thats what made him so unique and so special,” says Beshear.

State representative Cherlynn Stevenson says Governor Jones was an inspiration to many current lawmakers, calling him a caring, decent person.

“A lot of people who served here while he was here talked about how he pushed and that there was really a big culture change while he was here. I find that so inspirational. While he was in politics, I dont think he was a politician,” says Rep. Stevenson.

In addition to his role in Kentucky politics, Jones was an avid horse breeder and pioneer in the equestrian world.

While in office, Jones pushed for healthcare access and election ethics laws that are still in effect today.

Jones was also known for fighting for what he believed in even if it was unpopular.

“Election reforms were obviously a good thing. I think as we started to push for our constitutional officers to be able to seek reelection one time, he gladly pulled himself out of that so nobody could say he was trying to do it to his own benefit. And I think that that is something that you dont see a lot of these days,” says Stevenson.

A governor who Stevenson says a lot of future state leaders can learn a lot from.

“Future governors can absoltely learn again that just because youre in political position doesnt mean that we have to play politics. I think just looking out for what is the best thing for kentucky and how to get that done is something that they all should carry forward.”

Jones funeral service will be held Tuesday morning at 10 at Elkhorn Baptist Church in Midway with a private burial to follow.