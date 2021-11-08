Visitation, funeral services announced for 15-year-old Casey County student

Casey County High rocked with two deaths in three days

UPDATE POSTED 9:30 A.M. MONDAY, OCT. 8, 2021

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The funeral and visitation have been set for Casey County High School student Brooklyn Clements.

The visitation will take place at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home – Liberty on Campbellsville Street in Libery. According to the funeral home, the visitation is November 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. and November 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the funeral home,services will be at the Casey County High School gymnasium with Bro. Jerry Martin officiating. The funeral service will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 9.

According to the funeral home burial will be held privately for family only on Wednesday, November 10 at St. Bernard Cemetery.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 11 A.M. NOV. 5, 2021

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The death of a second student in two days has shaken a close-knit school and community.

According to the school, 15-year-old Brooklyn Clements, a sophomore, died Thursday when the ATV on which she was riding with a friend crashed. Clements was a volleyball and softball player and active in other activities in the school which has less than 650 students in a county that has less than 16,000 residents.

That death came just two days after 17-year-old Jordan Watson died when his motorcycle struck a pickup. His funeral is Sunday.

“It’s something I’ve never experienced,” Casey County Schools Superintendent Barry Lee said of the two deaths and the impact its had in the school and the community.

Lee said the district has numerous counselors on hand to talk with both students and staff at the high school and other schools. Youth pastors and ministers also are assisting with the grieving.

“We believe the best process is for our students to be together,” Lee said when asked if students might be given time off from classes.