Visitation, funeral for Rep. Lamin Swann underway Friday

Funeral arrangements are taking place Friday for a Kentucky state Representative who died shortly after going to the hospital for a medical emergency.

Visitations for Lamin Swann will be held at the Consolidated Baptist Church from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Swann died Sunday.

He was a Representative for the 93rd District which included parts of Lexington.

Family, friends, colleagues and others came together at Greyline Station yesterday to remember Swann and shared stories of the type of person he was. Many added that he inspired them with his drive and his effortless way of caring for everyone.

Those who knew him best said that Swann was a giver and a servant of the people until his death as he managed to donate his organs and save other lives.

During his celebration of life, various political figures also made their presence.

“I think that he’s a lot like his grandfather, you know, a huge personality and real deep interest in addressing the needs of people. I saw all of that with him and for him to go and make the connections that he did that people are here today because of how he touched their lives, how he connected with them,” said Willis Polk.

“I just want to thank him for being a friend. Thank him again, his heart, for Kentucky, his heart for Lexington. I absolutely am a better human because I knew, I mean, and I think everybody here can say the same thing and I think that the crowd shows us how,” Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson.

Swann had just been elected during the fall midterms.