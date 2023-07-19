Virginia woman arrested in Williamsburg, Ky. after allegedly stealing from cars in church parking lot

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Virginia woman was arrested last week after Williamsburg, Kentucky police say she was found rummaging through vehicles in a church parking lot.

Brenda Sweeney was seen attempting to steal a truck and took an undisclosed amount of cash from vehicles in the parking lot, according to Williamsburg police.

The cash was returned to its owner at the scene.

Police say while attempting to arrest Sweeney she resisted and had to be tased.

She’s charged with theft by unlawful taking-auto, theft by unlawful taking-contents from auto. resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.