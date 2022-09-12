Virginia man’s $600 lotto ticket actually worth $1M

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Virginia man thought he’d won $600 in the lottery. Not too bad.

But it turns out he actually won a whole lot more.

Jose Flores Velasquez took his winning ticket to the Virginia Lottery’s customer service center to claim his $600 prize.

But staff quickly realized he had actually won $1 million.

Velasquez had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash payment of nearly $760,000 before taxes.

He chose the cash option.

Velasquez says he plans to use the money to take care of his family and possibly start his own business.