‘Violent’ road rage incident in Louisville leaves child shot several times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A violent road rage incident in Louisville Monday night left a child shot “several” times.
The incident occurred on I-65 around 8:22 p.m., according to ABC affiliate WHAS.
In a news conference that night, Maj. Mindy Vance said officers were called to Norton Children’s Hospital for a child suffering a gunshot wound.
The preliminary investigation found the road rage incident started at Outer Loop and I-65 north where people in a vehicle were in an altercation with three motorcyclists. Shots were fired at the vehicle during this first altercation.
It ended with another altercation on the off-ramp of I-65 north at University Boulevard, and more shots were fired at the vehicle, Vance said.
That’s when the girl was hit several times. The driver took the child to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.
Vance said the girl underwent surgery.
All parties have been accounted for and Vance said the Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating.
“This incident was a senseless act of violence, which has a devastating impact on a young child, and the behavior is reprehensible and inexcusable,” she said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).