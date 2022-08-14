Vintage baseball team hosts facial hair competition during Sunday tournament

The competition included longest beard, best styled mustache, and best artificial facial hair.

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- Facial hair was the highlight Sunday during a vintage baseball tournament in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Gentlemen hosted its’ first Stache Bash at the Ward Hall Preservation Foundation.

“We’re trying to do different type theme things just to make baseball fun again. We say there’s no spitting, no cussing, no pre-Madona’s, no big salaries. We’re just average guys, really a little below average guys, just out here trying to have fun,” said team captain Tommy Druen.

The ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by a four-time world champion for an English mustache- Patrick Fette, who is from Louisville.

