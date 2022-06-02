Vintage baseball returns to Lexington on June 12

The Bluegrass Barons will host the Cincinnati Red Hall of Fame 1869 Red Stockings at Waveland Historic Site

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/NEWS RELEASE) – After three months of playing throughout Kentucky, the Bluegrass Barons Vintage Base Ball Club finally returns home to Lexington for the Waveland Cup on Sunday, June 12. The Bluegrass Barons will play a double-header against the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame 1869 Red Stockings beginning at 1:00 p.m.

The “Waveland Cup” is the fourth stop on the Bluegrass Barons’ “Tour of the Commonwealth” this year, which has visited Auburn, Perryville, and Carlisle, Ky. The “Tour of the Commonwealth” is part of the Bluegrass Barons’ efforts to introduce the game of vintage baseball to communities around Kentucky. Admission for the Waveland Cup is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a picnic lunch.

The Bluegrass Barons have been playing at Waveland since they were founded in 2015. They play according to the rules of baseball in 1869. Pitchers must throw underhanded and fielders must make plays barehanded, since gloves were not allowed until much later. Teams wear uniforms in the style of the 1870s, and the games recreate the way baseball was originally played.

Sponsored by the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame, the 1869 Red Stockings recreate the first professional baseball team. The Red Stockings and Barons have been rivals for many years, and the Waveland Cup on Sunday will be the first time they meet this season.

While vintage baseball teams play for the love of the game, the spirit of competition is very much alive as both teams try their hardest to win. Crowds are entertained with the excitement of barehanded baseball which respects the gentlemanly traditions of the game.

Waveland State Historic Site is the home field of the Bluegrass Barons Vintage Base Ball Club. It is the former home of Daniel Boone Bryan, a descendant of pioneer Daniel Boone. The mansion was built between 1844-1848, and it has been part of the Kentucky State Parks since 1957. Waveland is located at 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, KY, 40514.