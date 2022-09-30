Vine Grove unveils first-ever Narcan vending machine in Kentucky

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The first-ever Narcan vending machine in Kentucky is now operating in a Hardin County city.

The Vine Grove Police Department on Thursday unveiled the vending machine, which allows a person to retrieve one package (containing two doses) of Narcan for free. The package also comes with pamphlets outlining resources for addiction.

Police urge that if you, a friend or a family member are struggling to use this free resource given to the community by Communicare and the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

“I want to personally thank Thad Storms at Communicare, and Jennifer Osborne of the Lincoln Trail District Health Department for all of their research and contacts during this endeavor. Larry and Jerry Phillips of Phillips Brothers for their work on the installation. And the Ky Office of Drug Control Policy, The Ky Pharmacists Association, Shane Young and Eric Carr at the Hardin County Commonwealth Attorneys Office, and Shana Norton at the Hardin County Coroners office for their input and advice on the project,” Police Chief Kenneth Mattingly said in a Facebook post.

The vending machine is located at 640 Highland Avenue.