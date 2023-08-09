Victims of 2-vehicle crash in Laurel Co. identified

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The victims of a two-vehicle crash in Laurel County have been identified.

Brittany Smallwood and Ethan Taylor, both 30, died at the scene of the crash about 5 miles east of London on East Laurel Road.

The driver of a BMW, Smallwood, and the driver of a Ford Focus, Taylor, collided on the road causing both vehicles to burst into flames, police told ABC 36.

Both were the drivers and were the only people in both cars.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday.