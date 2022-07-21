UPDATE: Coroner identifies two people killed in Lexington crash

The crash happed on Delong Road near Colliver Lane

UPDATED STORY POSTED JULY 22, 2022 AT 10 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The victims in a fatal crash in Lexington on Wednesday night have been identified. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old John Michael Potter II and 24-year-old Shelby Stocker died in the single-vehicle crash.

According to the coroner’s office, the two were both pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the crash happened on Delong Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JULY 21, 2022 AT 1:41 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say the Fayette County coroner was called to the scene on Delong Road near Colliver Lane after a single vehicle collision just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officers, the crash happened just past Armstrong Mill, shutting down the road for hours.