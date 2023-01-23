Victim robbed at gunpoint by 2 men, Lexington police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning on Etawah Drive, Lexington police say.

According to police, around 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to Etawah Drive for a report of shots fired. Once there, a man told officers he was robbed at gunpoint by two other men. When he tried to run, the two suspects shot at him.

No one was injured.

Police are still searching for the two suspects. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 859-258-3600.