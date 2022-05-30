Victim in four-wheeler accident in Martin County identified

TOMAHAWK, Ky. (WTVQ) – A four-wheeler accident Sunday in Martin County left one person dead, according to investigators.

The accident happened on Rock House Road in the Tomahawk community, according to the coroner.

The victim was taken to Highlands ARH in Floyd County where they were pronounced dead, according to the coroner.

The victim was identified as 61-year old Muriel Penix, according to the coroner.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.