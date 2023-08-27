Victim identified in Sunday morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One man is dead and another man has been injured after a Sunday morning shooting here in Lexington.

Lexington police say they were dispatched around 3:40 a.m. to the 900-block of Winchester Road for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Police say he died at the scene.

The Fayette County coroner has identified the victim who died as 26-year-old Malik Sleet.

Police say a second male victim arrived at the hospital who had also been shot. He is reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

So far, there is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call Lexington police or submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.