Victim identified in fatal Friday night shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The victim in a fatal shooting last night in Lexington has been identified.

The Fayette county coroner has identified the victim as 43-year-old Justin Cooke.

Lexington police say they responded just after 7:30 p.m. yesterday to the 300 block of North Martin Luther King boulevard for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman who had been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital.

The man, now identified as Cooke died at the hospital. The woman has reported non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information you’re urged to call Lexington police or bluegrass CrimeStoppers.