Victim identified after two-vehicle accident in Salyersville

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- The victim of a deadly car crash in Magoffin County has been identified.

Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to a two vehicle accident around 7:44 p.m. Wednesday. The crash happened on Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County.

Troopers say a vehicle, driven by 26-year- old Justin Jarrell of Dana was driving a Honda accord, when he hit an embankment and collided with a motor home.

KSP says Jarrell died on the scene.

The investigation is being handled by KSP accident reconstruction.