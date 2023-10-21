Victim identified after two-vehicle accident in Salyersville
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- The victim of a deadly car crash in Magoffin County has been identified.
Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to a two vehicle accident around 7:44 p.m. Wednesday. The crash happened on Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County.
Troopers say a vehicle, driven by 26-year- old Justin Jarrell of Dana was driving a Honda accord, when he hit an embankment and collided with a motor home.
KSP says Jarrell died on the scene.
The investigation is being handled by KSP accident reconstruction.