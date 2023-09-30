Victim identified after Saturday morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting that killed one man.

Lexington police say they responded to the 12-hundred block of Centre Parkway around 1:19 A.M. Saturday for a shots fired call. When they arrived, the found a man who’d been shot. Police say he died at the scene.

The Fayette County coroner has identified the victim has 23-year-old Trevon Cummins of Lexington.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before police got there.

Anyone with information is asked to call lexington police or leave an anonymous tip with bluegrass crimestoppers.