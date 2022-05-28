VFW Post 24 Georgetown remembers fallen Scott County heroes

The ceremony included a playing of taps, a moment of silence, and a wreath laying.

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- While many families are enjoying the great outdoors on this Memorial Day weekend for the unofficial start of summer, one group in Scott County is encouraging you to remember what the holiday really means.

“If it wasn’t for those veteran heroes, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do here today,” said Dan Antis with the VFW Post 24 Georgetown.

Antis spent four years of service in the Marine Corps in the 1970’s. He says he’s honored to serve his country, but he’s even more excited in his roll now with American Legion Post, serving veterans.

Antis played the lead of the veteran memorial service on the Scott County courthouse steps Saturday.

The service honored the dozens of men and women of who died while fighting in various wars. There was a playing of taps, a moment of silence, and a wreath laying.

“Memorial Day is just another day to really remember the friends and family members that have not made it,” said Antis. “They didn’t make it home. They can’t hug their mom and dad anymore. So we need to honor them.”

Among those in attendance was VFW state commander John Costigan. He also served in the Marine Corps.

“We all signed a blank check,” said Costigan. “And that blank check has never been cashed. We’ve never been released from our military or our obligation to the country.”

While thousands of travelers hit the roads and waterways this weekend to celebrate, Antis encourages those same travelers to remember the real reason that we celebrate the holiday.

“Of course, it’s okay to go and have fun,” said Antis. “Go out swimming or camping or boating. But always take a moment or two and remember memorial day and what it’s all about. Because honestly if we didn’t have those fallen heroes and veterans that fought for this country, they wouldn’t be able to ride those boats.”

Saturday’s memorial service was the kickoff for more events Post 24 had planned for the weekend.

On Sunday, the group traveled around the county to pay more respects for their fallen brothers and sisters.

“We call it the pilgrimmage,” said Antis. “We start at 7:30 in morning. We visit every cemetery in Scott County. We read the names of the deceased veterans and then we have 21-gun salute to honor them.”