Veterans receive free dental care through “Day of Service”

In Kentucky, offices in Danville, Richmond, Lexington, Frankfort, and Somerset opened their doors to the service.

DANVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Across the state and country, veterans received free dental care Saturday thanks to a national dental organization.

Aspen Dental holds it’s annual “Day of Service” every year, offering teeth cleanings, repairs and routine checkups at no cost to veterans.

Dentists say they were honored to provide care to veterans in need because some have struggled to get the care they need on a normal basis.

“If they’ve had a tooth bothering them for weeks, months, I’ve heard years, of just something that’s been causing them trouble, and to be able to take that out of the equation for them is huge, just to watch them have smile back and to have one less worry on their plate,” said Dr. Garrett Sendor of Aspen Dental’s Danville location.

2022 is the 8th year that the day of service has been held and as helped thousands of veterans in the process.