Veterans, families get help from Lawrenceburg pantry

Veterans get special Thanksgiving meal, message

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than 40 Anderson County residents get welcome help and some veterans get a special Thanksgiving message.

The Open Hands Food Pantry held its third Wednesday gathering for veterans and the meal was a Thanksgiving feast complete with all the trimmings.

The monthly event is a partnership with the Veterans Administration and other groups to provide information, assistance and help to veterans.

“At this time of year people are experiencing lots of different emotions, a lot of sadness as well as joy and we try to do something extra special for the veterans to make them feel and let them know they’re not alone, explained Cheri Montgomery, one of the volunteers at the event.

The Pantry also handed out food baskets to more than 40 families as part of a regular out reach in the community.