Veteran Republican insider Larry Forgy dies

He was 82; twice ran for governor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Well-known Kentucky Republican insider Larry Forgy has died.

Forgy had been sick and hospitalized for more than two weeks. He was 82.

The Lexington attorney ran for governor three times and held several top Republican Party posts. His sister is state senator Alice Forgy Kerr.

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Larry Forgy. His passion was for the betterment of our Commonwealth, and he dedicated much of his life in advocating for Kentucky. Lynn and I offer our prayers to his family,” state Auditor Mike Harmon said in a statement.

“I’m saddened to learn about the passing of Larry Forgy, a pioneer in Kentucky Republican politics. To hear Larry deliver a speech was a real treat. He was one of the best off-the-cuff stump speakers I ever had the privilege of hearing, never hesitated to speak his mind, and served as an inspiration for many young conservatives growing up in Kentucky. My thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Agriculture Commissioner Dr, Ryan Quarles said.