Versailles man dies after being shot in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Versailles man died after being shot after midnight in downtown Lexington.

According to Lexington police, officers responded to the area of South Limestone for a man who had been shot and was laying in the road.

He was taken to a local hospital by the fire department where he died.

Police say the shooting was preceded by “a disorder involving multiple people.”

The victim was identified as Clinton Brown. He was 21.

His death was ruled a homicide. This is now the city’s seventh fatal shooting.