Versailles man arrested in child sex sting operation in Colorado

Satyander Dudee is accused of trying to have sex with children

LARIMER COUNTY, CO (WTVQ) – A Woodford County man was one of four people arrested in a sting operation in Colorado that targeted people who were trying to have sex with children, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Satyander Dudee, of Versailles, was charged with Internet Luring of a Child with Intent for Sexual Contact or Exploitation; Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child; Patronizing a Prostituted Child; Enticement of a Child and Criminal Attempt to Commit a Class 4 Felony, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dudee was released Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, on a $50,000 cash/surety bond, according to deputies.

Investigators didn’t release any details about the sting operation.

The operation was conducted by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

