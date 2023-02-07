Versailles installs Flock cameras, police credit them for crimes solved

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Versailles recently added 18 Flock cameras to the city, and police are already crediting them for helping solve crimes.

Flock cameras are ALPRs (automatic license plate readers) that capture still images of vehicles as they pass by.

The Flock cameras have helped solve multiple cases, including recovering “several” stolen vehicles, arresting fugitives, identifying suspects involved in criminal activity and finding two juveniles that were reportedly in harm’s way, according to a Facebook post by the Versailles Police Department.

Police say Flock data won’t be used for remote traffic enforcement, shared without permission, sold to third parties or viewed for non-law enforcement reasons. Images will also be automatically deleted by the system after 30 days, so long as they aren’t “associated with a law enforcement matter.”

“We believe the good people of Woodford County are best served when we utilize the most up to date technology available,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Lexington also uses Flock cameras, 25 to be exact. In November 2022, Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers asked council members to add 75 cameras to its fleet. The pair say the cameras have been successful in solving crime in the city.