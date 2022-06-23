Versailles celebrates 230th birthday

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Versailles is having a big celebration for the city’s 230 birthday and plan to honor Kentucky Derby trainer from Woodford County, Eric Reed.

According to Emily Downey, President of the Woodford Chamber of Commerce, Versailles will also host a Duck Derby where you can adopt a duck for $5 for a chance to win some big prizes.

All of the proceeds collected will go back to children and families in need, according to Downey.

The race is June 25 at 12 p.m. at Lakeside at Lexington Green. To register for the race click HERE.

Downey says 25 prizes will be awarded and the grand prize is $5,000 dollars.

You don’t have to be present to win or participate because you can watch the race on Facebook Live.

Finally, you can take part in a tour on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. called Woodford Unreserved. Tickets are $30 dollars a person.