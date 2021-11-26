Versailles candy shop prepares for Small Business Saturday

Mrs. Rogers' Popcorn & Sweet Shoppe is preparing to kick off its busiest time of the year.

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Like Santa’s workshop, Mrs. Rogers’ Popcorn & Sweet Shoppe is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year: the holiday season.

Owner Connie Rogers is confident the community will come sample her creations on Small Business Saturday.

“I think we’re going to get a really big crowd this year. People are really supportive of small businesses, they know it’s been so hard with COVID and all the other trying times that we’ve had since then. And I think we’re going to get a great crowd,” said Rogers.

Rogers came up with the recipe for the shop’s famous white chocolate popcorn back in 2005, but it wasn’t until 2017 that the popcorn and candy store finally got a storefront. It moved to its new, larger location, 141 North Main Street in Versailles, about a week and a half ago.

“It’s bigger, it’s better, we have a huge kitchen that we work in. We make things fresh everyday and we needed a big enough kitchen to do that,” said Rogers.

Employee Hannah Ironmonger says it’s not just the candy that makes working on Small Business Saturday sweet.

“I am so excited, I am so ready to see all the little kids come in, I love them, and they just get so happy, their eyes get, like, this big around. It is so cute, so exciting, I’m just so ready to see everyone,” said Ironmonger.

Rogers says that she’s seen the community come together to support each others’ businesses.

“It’s been wonderful. We have so many loyal customers that become close friends that act more like family now. We love that support and we try to support other things. Everybody kind of has each other’s back. Each of the businesses, we try to work together,” said Rogers.

Mrs. Rogers’ Popcorn & Sweet Shoppe will be open on Small Business Saturday at 11 A.M, and Rogers says the store will stay open longer than usual to accommodate shoppers.