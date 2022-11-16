Versailles baker to appear on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lauren Jacobs, also known as The Cheerful Baker, will be on the next season of Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Jacobs, who’s from Versailles, will appear in episode seven, airing on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. with hosts Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson.

She’ll compete against four other bakers, making holiday confections to win $10,000.

“When I started this little cookie journey years and years ago, I remember telling my husband, ‘I don’t think I’m gonna sell any cookies,'” she said in a Facebook live announcing that she’ll be on the show. “So this has been a great journey.”

Jacobs creates baby shower, birthday, bridal and graduation cookies plus takes custom orders. She’s also written a book, titled The Boy Who Lost His Colors.

She was an art teacher before delving into baking.