Vendor double charges more than 7,000 Kentucky tax accounts

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A vendor collecting taxes for the state of Kentucky accidentally collected twice from more than 7,000 accounts on Wednesday.

Kentucky Department of Revenue spokesperson Jill Midkiff says the problem was a “technical glitch.”

Of the 7,881 duplicated payments, the company was able to void the majority before they were processed.

Midkiff tells the Lexington Herald-Leader that the department has instructed Kentucky Interactive to identify the source of the glitch so it does not happen again.

Anyone who incurred overdraft fees will be compensated by the company.