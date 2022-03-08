Vehicle wanted in connection to felony theft in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQV) – The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a vehicle wanted in connection to a felony theft.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a vehicle seen on security camera footage is wanted for questioning involving a suspected theft from a vehicle in the Bluegrass Energy parking lot. The sheriff’s office reports the incident happened just before 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4.

The vehicle appears to be a 2010-2012 Toyota Rav4 white in color, according to the sheriff’s office. If you have any information, contact the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office at 859-885-4139.