Vehicle pursuit causes George Rogers Clark High School to go into lockdown

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A vehicle pursuit that shut down part of Highway 627 caused a nearby high school to go into lockdown.

Winchester police say Kentucky State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a pursuit, and “out of an abundance of caution” put George Rogers Clark High School on lockdown during the incident. Police clarified that there is no incident at the school, just the road nearby.

All students and staff are safe and unaffected, a post on the Clark County Public Schools’ Facebook page says.

The post also said once officials are notified they can take students and staff out of lockdown, they will.

No information about the pursuit was immediately available.

ABC 36 has reached out to KSP for more details.