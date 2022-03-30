Vanceburg woman killed in collision in Lewis County

The accident happened Wednesday on the Grayson Spur

VANCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A collision between a truck and an SUV on Wednesday in Lewis County left a Vanceburg woman dead, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say a 2020 Freightliner driven by 61-year old James Kurtz, of Rockford, Illinois, was traveling south on the Grayson Spur near the junction of Lower Kinney Road shortly after 6:00 a.m.

KSP says the truck collided with a 2018 Ford Expedition driven by 43-year old Patricia Stevens, which was headed in the opposite direction.

State Police say Stevens died at the scene. No word if Kurtz was injured.

The collision remains under investigation.