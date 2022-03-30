Vanceburg woman killed in collision in Lewis County

The accident happened Wednesday on the Grayson Spur
Tom Kenny,

VANCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A collision between a truck and an SUV on Wednesday in Lewis County left a Vanceburg woman dead, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say a 2020 Freightliner driven by 61-year old James Kurtz, of Rockford, Illinois, was traveling south on the Grayson Spur near the junction of Lower Kinney Road shortly after 6:00 a.m.

KSP says the truck collided with a 2018 Ford Expedition driven by 43-year old Patricia Stevens, which was headed in the opposite direction.

State Police say Stevens died at the scene.  No word if Kurtz was injured.

The collision remains under investigation.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related