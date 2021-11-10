Vanceburg road to be closed Wednesday for drainage work

Detour 8-3 via KY 59, AA Highway

VANCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – State highway crews will close Shelton Drive at the intersection of Fairlane Drive (KY 59) in Vanceburg on Wednesday for drainage repairs.

Shelton Drive will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists may reroute using KY 59 and the AA Highway.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.