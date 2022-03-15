Valet parking service reopens at Blue Grass Airport

The service has been unavailable due to the pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Valet parking service is reopening at Blue Grass Airport.

The service has been unavailable due to the pandemic, but is reopened now that case numbers have been consistently lower.

According to the airport, valet parking is available for all passengers and visitors at a rate of $22 per day.

“We are glad to reinstate this popular service that saves time for so many of our passengers,” said Eric Frankl, Executive Director of Blue Grass Airport. “The reopening is paired perfectly with the return of so many travelers to the airport. With spring breaks currently underway and business travel continuing to increase, passengers can choose this amenity to simplify their travels.”