Vacant home on Chatham Drive catches fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Fire Department is on the scene of a vacant home fire on Chatham Drive in Lexington.

According to the fire department, crews were sent to the home around 6:15 a.m.

The fire has since been extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are now on the scene to determine the cause.