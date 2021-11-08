VA 5K hits record number of participants

Lexington's sixth annual VA 5K had the highest number of runners its seen.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The sixth annual VA 5K took place Sunday afternoon with the highest participation yet. With over 300 people running in this years race, the VA estimates it will bring in over $40,000. ABC 36’s own Tom Kenny headed up the race.

The race is sponsored by the community with companies like Colombia Gas and the Lexington Division of Community Corrections. The VA says all proceeds from the 5K will go towards equipment for the VA hospital as well as the Fisher House which aims to be done in 2022. The VA says the Fisher House will provide free lodging to families who’s loved one is in the VA hospital.

“Every year it gets bigger and bigger and bigger,” says Patrick Sinclair, Lexington VA Healthcare Chief of Voluntary Service. “That just goes to show that the community really supports our veterans, the hospital, supports our mission here at the Lexington VA and really supports the mission of the Fisher House.”