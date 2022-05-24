Utility phone scam reported in Martin County

People are asked for their bank account number in order to receive a supposed refund from the utility company

INEZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam.

Deputies say someone is calling people claiming to be with the local electric company and asks for the person’s bank account number so a “refund” can be deposited into their account.

Don’t fall for it. It’s a scam.

Deputies remind people to be suspicious of calls from people you don’t know who ask you for money or access to your personal and financial information.