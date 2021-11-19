USDA invests $1.9M+ to improve community infrastructure in rural KY

From utility vehicles to heart machines, fed funds help rural agencies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small today announced that USDA is investing $222 million to build and improve critical community facilities in 44 states, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.

Of that, over $1.9 million will benefit rural Kentucky by way of 15 projects.

“The Biden-Harris administration is delivering on its promise to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild our economy,” Torres Small said. “Rural Americans need emergency response, hospitals and medical facilities, and USDA’s loans and grants invest in critical infrastructure to make that possible. USDA Rural Development puts rural people at the forefront of investment and opportunity to help us all build back better, stronger, and more resilient.”

Casey County Ambulance Service District Inc. will use $87,300 in grants to purchase four cardiac monitor, defibrillator, external pacemaker units. These units will replace obsolete equipment and help meet the standard level of prehospital and emergency protocols.

City of Jamestown will use a $39,100 grant to purchase a 2020 Ford F-150 and associated equipment for the city’s law enforcement department. This vehicle will replace an older, unreliable vehicle.

City of Mt. Vernon will use $122,000 in grants to purchase a rescue vehicle for the city’s fire department. The vehicle will provide more storage for rescue and safety equipment as well as seating for five firefighters.

City of Pikeville will use a $500,000 loan and a $348,800 grant to renovate an existing 4,900-square-foot commercial building recently purchased by the city to house the fire department and the ambulance service. Renovations will include creating space for living quarters as well as storage space for emergency vehicles.

City of Pineville will use a $33,900 grant to purchase a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD vehicle for the city’s law enforcement department. This vehicle will serve as an incident command vehicle in addition to being used for patrols and other duties.

Hickman County Fiscal Court will use a $102,200 loan and a $50,000 grant to purchase a tractor mower with rotary head. The road department will use the implement to maintain the rural roads in the county.

Jackson County Fiscal Court will use a $23,000 grant to purchase equipment for the Jackson County Emergency Management department. The equipment will include a Zodiac boat and motor as well as other rescue equipment necessary for rescue calls resulting from flooding and high-water.

Jackson County Public Schools will use a $50,000 grant to establish a container farm at the Jackson County High School, which will include the acquisition of a container farm unit, electrical and water setup, launch supplies, and site preparation. This container farm will help students, families, and entrepreneurs learn how to grow fresh vegetables year-round and improve the local food supply.

Knott County Water & Sewer District will use $76,900 in grants to purchase a ditch witch directional drill for the Water and Sewer departments to make repairs and install water lines for existing and new customers.

Owsley County Fiscal Court will use a $30,200 grant to purchase a 12-passenger public safety vehicle that will replace an older, unreliable one.

Perry County Fiscal Court will use a $50,000 grant to purchase a dump truck and trailer for the Perry County Water and Sewer departments. The vehicle will be used to perform necessary maintenance and haul an excavator to problem areas.

Rowan County Fiscal Court will use a $42,700 grant to purchase an ambulance.

Russell County Industrial Development Authority will use a $376,000 grant to construct a 12,815-square-foot agri-business training facility, including classroom, laboratory, media room, and office and support spaces. The facility will be located in the Lake Cumberland Regional Industrial Complex in Russell Springs, Kentucky. The facility will offer training to high school students and adults in a multi-county area. The training will include livestock management, animal and plant science, agricultural inspection, aquaponics, greenhouse management, and associated business coursework.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue Inc. will use $50,000 in grants to purchase equipment, including a four-seat UTV and trailer, a rescue boat, dive equipment, and jacks.