US unemployment claims rise by 14,000 to 262,000

WASHINGTON (AP) – The number of Americans who signed up for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since November, though the U.S. job market continues to show signs of strength.

Applications for jobless aid climbed by 14,000 to 262,000 and now have risen five out of the last six weeks, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average for claims, which smooths out weekly ups and downs, rose by 4,500 to 252,000, also the highest since November.

Unemployment applications are a proxy for layoffs and are often seen as an early indicator of where the job market is headed.