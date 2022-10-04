US to require more rest between shifts for flight attendants

Flight attendants are about to get an extra hour of required rest between shifts.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that it will require the workers to get at least 10 hours off between shifts, fulfilling a requirement that Congress approved in 2018.

Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen says the extra hour of rest will increase safety on planes.

The largest flight attendants’ union has been fighting for years to get more rest.

The president of the Association of Flight Attendants, Sara Nelson, says the Trump administration tried to kill the idea with regulatory foot-dragging.